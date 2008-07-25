GT Solar (SOLR) IPO Bombs, Down 15% In Debut

Traders (and speculators) who participated in today’s GT Solar (SOLR) IPO can’t be pleased. The stock was down as much as 15% earlier in the day and is now down slightly more than 10%.



You can blame the lead underwriters, Credit Suisse and UBS, who get paid millions to make sure buyers don’t get screwed like this.

See Also:

GT Solar (SOLR) Prices IPO at $16.50: Hearty Welcome To a New Speculative Toy (SOLR)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.