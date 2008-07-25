GT Solar (SOLR) IPO Bombs, Down 15% In Debut

Traders (and speculators) who participated in today’s GT Solar (SOLR) IPO can’t be pleased. The stock was down as much as 15% earlier in the day and is now down slightly more than 10%.
You can blame the lead underwriters, Credit Suisse and UBS, who get paid millions to make sure buyers don’t get screwed like this.
