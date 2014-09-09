Here's Another Hint Apple Is Going To Make The IPhone 6 Screen Out Of Super-Sturdy Sapphire

Marques Brownlee GTAT’s sapphire glass is reportedly very durable.

Apple fans can expect to see GT Advance Technology’s flexible sapphire glass on at least one of the two iPhone 6 models released tomorrow, according to a couple of sleuths on MacRumors’ message board.

Those sleuths point to a LinkedIn profile of one former GTAT employee. That profile allegedly used to include details like:

“Worked with GT Advanced Technology to help market and sell the idea of sapphire as a cover screen for mobile devices to Apple.”

That certainly sounds like GTAT was successful in getting sapphire glass onto at least some of the upcoming iPhones.

The LinkedIn profile also used to mention a supply chain “that has brought sapphire to Apple’s mobile display.” However, it appears any mention of Apple has since been removed fromt he profile.

Sapphire gives iPhone users a lot to be excited about. It’s more durable than the screen on current iPhones, which is made out of Gorilla Glass. Sapphire is much more scratch resistant.

That doesn’t mean it’s without disadvantages, though. Sapphire isn’t indestructible, and it’s not ideal for outdoor viewing. It’s also more expensive than Gorilla Glass and could drive up the cost of your iPhone.

