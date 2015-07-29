The story of the man behind the infamous @GSElevator twitter account

John Lefevre created the Goldman Sachs Elevator Twitter account (@GSElevator) as a parody of banking culture. He tweeted anonymously for years as he gained hundreds of thousands of followers with his notoriously outrageous and often offensive tweets. He was eventually revealed as the author of the account.

John LeFevre has never worked for Goldman Sachs. His tweets are not actually taken from conversations overheard in the Goldman Sachs elevator but represent “the culture and mentality as I saw and experienced it.”

LeFevre offers a deeper look into the culture on Wall Street in his new book “Straight to Hell.”

