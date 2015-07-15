GOLDMAN SACHS ELEVATOR: Wall Street isn't like 'Wolf of Wall Street' -- but not because it isn't wild

Wall Street isn’t like ‘Wolf of Wall Street’, says John LeFevre, the man behind the parody Twitter feed, Goldman Sachs Elevator.

But it’s not because the culture is more staid in reality — the debauchery is real.

“I’m saying Wolf of Wall Street is about scumbags who dropped out of community college and went to Long Island and commit crimes and partied like rock stars,” said LeFevre in an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

“A lot of the manifestations of greed and excess and deviance and debauchery you see in the best and the brightest. The guys who went to Ivy League, the ones who went to Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs.”

After Martin Scorsese’s ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ hit theatres, there was a ton of debate on whether or not the protagonist, Jordan Belfort, and his wild lifestyle represented Wall Street in general. To LeFevre, Scorsese got the behaviour right.

It’s the behaviour that he wanted to illuminate with his memoir “Straight to Hell: True Tales of Deviance, Debauchery, and Billion-Dollar Deals” — a book detailing his days on Wall Street with drugs and prostitutes. The book was released today.

LeFevre landed the book deal after the massive success of his parody twitter handle, @gselevator, which is styled to seem as if the user is overhearing elevator conversations at Goldman.

It has over 718,000 followers, and tries to capture the tone of an over-privileged, brash banker:

Though having never been a Goldman employee, LeFevre had worked as a Citigroup for seven years.

“The success of the account I don’t think really had anything to do with whether or not people thought I was actually in an elevator at Goldman Sachs,” he said. “I mean that’s preposterous.”

LeFevre’s first publisher for “Straight to Hell” cancelled the contract when Sorkin revealed his identity in early 2014. The manuscript was immediately snapped up by Atlantic Monthly Press.

His twitter followers also continued to rise after the story broke. So perhaps he has a point.

NOW WATCH: 6 scientifically proven features men find attractive in women



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.