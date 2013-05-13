You Can Bid On 'Air Force One' For As Little As $50,000

If you have at least $50,000 to bid, you may be able to own a piece of American history.



On May 15, the General Services Administration will be auctioning off the plane that shuttled every U.S. President from Gerald Ford to George W. Bush, along with Vice Presidents and other dignitaries, Fox News reports.

The DC-9-32 aircraft — tail number N681AL — is now located at Phoenix/Mesa airport and once acted as Air Force 2 (the Vice President’s ride), and “may have acted as Air Force One,” according to the GSA listing.

In FAA speak, whenever the President is aboard a military aircraft, it is always referred to as Air Force One.

From The GSA Facebook page:

It’s not often we get to sell a piece of history like this, but GSA Auctions is selling this plane that flew Presidents Ford, Carter, Reagan, Bush, Clinton & Bush (as well as the Vice-President, First Lady, Cabinet secretaries, 4-star generals, admirals, foreign dignitaries and more).

The McDonnell Douglas aircraft is powered by two fixed wing, turbo-jet engines, capable of at least 550 mph and can reach an altitude of 37,000 feet.

Now take a look:

