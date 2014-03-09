'Grumpy Cat' Still Hates Everyone At South By Southwest

Internet meme-famous ‘Grumpy Cat’ is making another public appearance at the South by Southwest Conference in Austin, Texas, and as you would expect, she could care less about the adoring fans.

People have been lining up to meet the real-life cat at the Mashable House and get their picture taken, but the cat known to sport a permanent frown is totally unimpressed. While she made an appearance last year, she’s still a crowd favourite.

Grumpy Cat, a nearly 2-year-old mixed breed named Tardar Sauce, became internet-famous last year after one of her handlers, Bryan Bundesen, posted a photo of her to Reddit.

Here are some of the photos:



Post by The Official Grumpy Cat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/531bca9f6bb3f7d93e60aacb/image.jpg" alt="Grumpy cat sxsw" link="lightbox" size="primary" align="center" clear="true" source="Mashable/screenshot"] [image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/531bcaa06da8119b559c6396/image.jpg" alt="Grumpy cat sxsw" link="lightbox" size="primary" align="center" clear="true" source="Mashable/screenshot"] Correction: An earlier version of this article said this was the cat's first public appearance. That was actually last year. We apologise for the error.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.