Grumpy Cat Definitely Did Not Make $100 Million

At least Grumpy Cat has an actual reason to be grumpy now.

Grumpy Cat, whose real name is Tardar Sauce, was thought to have made nearly $US100 million from two books, a movie, and other products.

But Grumpy Cat’s owner, Tabatha Bundesen, told The Huffington Post that number was “completely inaccurate.”

Bundesen didn’t say how much Grumpy Cat had actually raked in.

She seems to be holding out for an interview before diving into the details.

Grumpy Cat’s famous frown comes from her dwarfism and underbite.

And even if she hasn’t made $US100 million, Grump Cat is definitely an internet celebrity. Bundesen’s cat went viral in 2012, and she quit her waitressing jobs days later.

Now she spends most of her time travelling and making appearances.

Grumpy Cat has over 29 million views on her YouTube channel and more than 7 million likes on Facebook.

