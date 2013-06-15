Gruesome Picture Shows Aftermath Of Fan Struck In Face By A Puck During The Stanley Cup Finals

A woman attending game one of the Stanley Cup Finals with her daughter was hit in the face by a puck. Fox 32 News in Chicago posted the tweet below which shows the fan recovering in the hospital.



According to the CBS Chicago, the incident happened with about 90 seconds remaining in the game. She was scheduled to have surgery on Thursday and is expected to have a full recovery…

#Blackhawks fan hit in face with puck last night during Game 1 of #StanleyCup finals expected to recover fully. pic.twitter.com/jQX1h2Agkc — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) June 14, 2013

