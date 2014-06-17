A Gruesome Photo Of Clint Dempsey's Nose After Being Kicked In The Face

The United States is beating Ghana in their opening World Cup match, but that is the only good news as the American side has been riddled with injuries.

The worst appears to be Jozy Altidore who had to leave the game with a hamstring injury.

But nearly as worrisome is the injury to Clint Dempsey’s nose when he was kicked in the face by a Ghanaian player. The aftermath was caught by this AP photo which appears to show his nose is no longer straight.

Dempsey did remain in the game, but will almost certainly have his breathing hindered.

Dempsey was going for a ball when a the shin of an opposing player’s leg caught him in the nose.

This was the view ESPN showed of the injury.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.