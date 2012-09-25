Gruesome Evidence That Demand For iPhones Is Violently Strong

Apple’s first weekend of iPhone 5 sales was disappointing – coming in at 5 million when analysts expected 6 million to 10 million.



The market seems to believe the issue was Apple’s supply chain, not consumer demand, which Apple apologists insist remains strong.

Here is some evidence toward that argument: According to the NYPD, theft of Apple gadgets was up 40% in the last year, while crime overall was up just 4%.

Thieves probably wouldn’t bother to steal Apple phones if they didn’t have somewhere to turnaround and sell them (Craigslist? eBay? Pawnshops?) at decent prices. Prices wouldn’t be decent if demand weren’t strong.

So take that, people who make charts about disappointing iPhone sales.

Finally, here is a video about a dramatic iPhone theft and recovery:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.