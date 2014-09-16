'GRUESOME': British Tourists Found Dead, Naked On A Thai Party Island May Have Been Killed With A Garden Hoe

The idyllic island of Koh Tao, Thailand is a popular dive spot for international travellers.

The bodies of a pair of young British tourists have been discovered on the popular diving island of Koh Tao in Thailand.

The grisly scene was uncovered not long after dawn on Monday at the end of Sai Ree beach after the two travelers attended a beach party together the night before, The SMH reported.

Police say 23-year-old Hannah Victoria Witheridge from Norfolk and 24-year-old David William Miller from Jersey were found naked, with lacerations purportedly caused by a garden hoe discovered 35 metres from the bodies.

Police Major-General Kiattipong Khawsamang revealed Miller was hit with the hoe on the side of the head while Witheridge was struck in the face with the weapon.

“It’s very gruesome,” Khawsamang said. “We don’t know who the suspect might be but we have talked to different witnesses who might lead us to some clues.”

CCTV footage obtained by police reportedly shows the pair leaving a bar together at approximately 1am.

The two Brits were staying at the same hotel; however, they had traveled to the island separately.

Forensic tests will be carried out to establish whether either of the tourists were sexually assaulted and police have set up checkpoints around the island to assist with the investigation.

