'Grudge Match' First Trailer: Sylvester Stallone And Robert De Niro Return To The Boxing Ring

Decades after “Rocky” and “Raging Bull,” Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro face off in new movie “Grudge Match.” The first trailer gives a glimpse at their epic return to the boxing ring.
The pair play long-time adversaries who agree to a tiebreaker, 30 years after an unsettled rivalry in the ring.
While the ol’ timers plot has been heavily played out recently — “Red 2,” “Expendables 2,” etc. — the trailer for “Grudge Match” surprises with highly entertaining supporting roles by Alan Arkin and Kevin Hart.
Plus, a brief clip of Stallone in a meat locker hints at fun Easter eggs.
“Grudge Match” hits theatres December 25.
Watch the trailer:
