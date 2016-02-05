GrubHub soaring after earnings beat

Shares of the online food ordering and delivery company GrubHub surged over 15% on Thursday after the company beat revenue expectations in its Q4 earnings.

The stock now up about ~12%.

The company, which owns popular brands Seamless and AllMenus, delivered revenue of $100 million, a 35% increase from Q4 last year, even as deep-pocketed rivals such as Amazon and Uber are moving into the market.

Net income increased 5% year-over-year to hit $11.3 million, however its earnings-per-share remained flat at $0.13 (and slightly below analyst expectations of $0.14).

This is also a decidedly different turnout from GrubHub’s Q3 earnings, where shares plunged more than 29% after its profits missed expectations.

Here are the other key numbers:

Active Diners = 6.75 million, a 34% year-over-year increase from 5.03 million Active Diners in the fourth quarter of 2014.

= 6.75 million, a 34% year-over-year increase from 5.03 million Active Diners in the fourth quarter of 2014. Daily Average Grubs (how many orders) = 241,800, increasing 19% year-over-year

