GrubHub CEO tells employees that Donald Trump's comments would have gotten him fired

In an email to his employees following the presidential election, GrubHub CEO Matt Maloney revealed that he doesn’t think much of President-Elect Trump’s attitude:

“While demeaning, insulting and ridiculing minorities, immigrants and the physically/mentally disabled worked for Mr. Trump, I want to be clear that this behaviour – and these views, have no place at Grubhub. Had he worked here, many of his comments would have resulted in his immediate termination.”

Maloney goes on to say that “I absolutely reject the nationalist, anti-immigrant and hateful politics of Donald Trump and will work to shield our community from this movement as best as I can,” and that “if you do not agree with this statement then please reply to this email with your resignation because you have no place here.”

That last part is getting Maloney into hot water: Fox News, which broke the news of Maloney’s memo earlier on Wednesday, reported it as the chief executive urging Trump supporters to quit. It’s resulted in a massive Twitter backlash against Maloney and GrubHub.

In a press release, Maloney clarifies his views, saying that he would never discriminate against an employee based on their politics, and that his email was “intended to advocate for inclusion and tolerance.”

“Grubhub welcomes and accepts employees with all political beliefs, no matter who they voted for in this or any election. We do not discriminate on the basis of someone’s principles, or political or other beliefs,” Maloney writes.

Still, Maloney’s email was a harsher and more aggressive stance on President-Elect Trump than most other tech CEOs have given so far: Even Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and HP CEO Meg Whitman, both of whom pushed hard against Trump during his presidential campaign, have struck conciliatory tones following the election.

Here’s Maloney’s full email to employees, shared via GrubHub press release, so you can judge his intentions for yourself:

SUBJECT: So… that happened… what’s next? I’m still trying to reconcile my own worldview with the overwhelming message that was delivered last night. Clearly there are a lot of people angry and scared as the antithesis of every modern presidential candidate won and will be our next president. While demeaning, insulting and ridiculing minorities, immigrants and the physically/mentally disabled worked for Mr. Trump, I want to be clear that this behaviour – and these views, have no place at Grubhub. Had he worked here, many of his comments would have resulted in his immediate termination. We have worked for years cultivating a culture of support and inclusiveness. I firmly believe that we must bring together different perspectives to continue innovating – including all genders, races, ethnicities and sexual, cultural or ideological preferences. We are better, faster and stronger together. Further I absolutely reject the nationalist, anti-immigrant and hateful politics of Donald Trump and will work to shield our community from this movement as best as I can. As we all try to understand what this vote means to us, I want to affirm to anyone on our team that is scared or feels personally exposed, that I and everyone else here at Grubhub will fight for your dignity and your right to make a better life for yourself and your family here in the United States. If you do not agree with this statement then please reply to this email with your resignation because you have no place here. We do not tolerate hateful attitudes on our team.I want to repeat what Hillary said this morning, that the new administration deserves our open minds and a chance to lead, but never stop believing that the fight for what’s right is worth it. Stay strong, Matt

