Apple's New iPhone Software Is 'polarising,' Hears Plugged-In Apple Blogger John Gruber

Apple’s lead designer Jony Ive

We’re just one day away from Apple’s big developer conference, WWDC.



While we think we know what to expect, plugged-in Apple blogger John Gruber says he’s not sure what Apple has up its sleeve. He says this is the first time in years that he didn’t really know what to expect from Apple.

On his WWDC-preview podcast, he said, “The one thing I keep hearing over and over again from friends who would know is some of the stuff they’re going to show is .polarising’.”

He doesn’t clarify what he means by “polarising”.

Apple is expected to unveil a new look for iOS, the software that powers iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touches. It’s also expected to have changes for its desktop software, OSX.

All the reporting on the new iOS look has suggested it’s going to be “flatter,” which is just a catch phrase to describe a slight tweak to iOS. Instead of having icons with a fake bubble effect, there will be more smooth icons with some light shading.

However, Gruber also says he heard from somebody “all the leaks are wrong.”

This could just be misdirection from someone at Apple. Or it could mean we’re all totally wrong about what the company is going to announce.

Either way, it adds to the intrigue.

We’ll be there on Monday, covering it live, so tune in at 10 AM west coast time to see what Apple is revealing.

