Gruber, Everyone Else Blows iPod Touch Camera Call

A miss for Daring Fireball writer John Gruber, who typically has an excellent track record reporting Apple product launches the night before the event. This time, the Apple God got a key call wrong.
Apple just unveiled a new iPod nano with a video camera, but the iPod touch did not get the upgrade — suggesting rumours are true that the video upgrade was delayed because of bad parts.
But that’s not what Gruber reported last night:
The most important iPod, the Touch, is getting a camera, and I believe will match the iPhone 3GS on processor speed and RAM. Three sizes: 16/32/64 GB for $199/299/399. iPhone OS is the future of the “iPod” brand. The Nano is getting a camera. The Classic isn’t going away just yet — I think they’ll bump the capacity from 120 to 160 GB and keep the price at $249.
That’s about it for the sure thing bets.
Most of Gruber’s “sure bets” were right, but not the first one he made.
So, for those keeping score:
- The iPod touch did not get its camera, but did get its processor/RAM upgrade for 32 GB and 64 GB models.
- And Gruber got those prices right.
- His 16 GB model for $199 is actually an 8 GB model, though.
- The nano did get its camera.
- And the classic is, indeed, 160 GB for $249.
If the iPod touch camera update shows up in a few weeks, fine for Apple. But if it doesn’t come until next year, that’s a disappointment. And given how long the rumours about an iPod touch camera have been running, this seems like a last-minute slip.
