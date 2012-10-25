Even Gruber Says Apple Passed Up 'A Sure Thing' Charging So Much For The iPad Mini

Photo: Apple

A lot of people are upset about the iPad Mini’s price.Even John Gruber, a well-known Apple enthusiast and blogger at Daring Fireball, says that Apple passed on a “sure thing” making the iPad so much more expensive than Google’s Nexus 7 or the Kindle Fire.



“Better but costs more” is a gamble. “Better and costs the same or less” is a sure thing. And the iPad is hard to compare to any previous Apple product other than the iPod. The iPod and iPad didn’t enter mature markets — they entered nascent markets with no strong competitors and established themselves as unquestioned market leaders. The iPad Mini’s $329 starting point leaves a price umbrella in tablets that Apple never left for MP3 player competitors.

Don’t Miss: Don’t Buy An iPad Mini (Yet)! >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.