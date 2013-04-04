Tallest Skyscraper In Chechnya Engulfed By Huge Fire

A recently completed skyscraper in Chechen capital of Grozny is on fire, according to multiple reports.
Russia Today reports the 35-story-high building in the Grozny-city complex is the tallest in Chechnya, and the tallest in Russia outside of Moscow.
Construction on the building — due to house a five star hotel and apartments — is completed, but it is unclear at present if anyone has moved into the building yet. According Vesti.ru, French actor Gerard Depardieu owns an apartment in the building, a gift from Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.
Images posted to Twitter appear to show almost half the building is engulfed in the fire:
@varlamov twitter.com/zrmv/status/31…
— @zrmv (@zrmv) April 3, 2013
This video shows smoke billowing from the building:
We will update this post when we know more …
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.