Tallest Skyscraper In Chechnya Engulfed By Huge Fire

A recently completed skyscraper in Chechen capital of Grozny is on fire, according to multiple reports.



Russia Today reports the 35-story-high building in the Grozny-city complex is the tallest in Chechnya, and the tallest in Russia outside of Moscow.

Construction on the building — due to house a five star hotel and apartments — is completed, but it is unclear at present if anyone has moved into the building yet. According Vesti.ru, French actor Gerard Depardieu owns an apartment in the building, a gift from Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Images posted to Twitter appear to show almost half the building is engulfed in the fire:

This video shows smoke billowing from the building:

We will update this post when we know more …

