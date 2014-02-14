The 'Internet Of Things' Will Be Bigger Than The Smartphone, Tablet, And PC Markets Combined

The numbers being forecast for the Internet of Things (IoT) are truly mind-boggling.

BI Intelligence finds that the number of everyday and enterprise devices that will soon be connected to the Internet — from parking meters to home thermostats — will be huge.

BII 1.9 billion devices today, and 9 billion by 2018, according to BII estimates, roughly equal to the number of smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, wearable computers, and PCs combined.

It will drive trillions in economic value as it permeates consumer and business life.

In the consumer space, many products and services have already crossed over into the IoT, including kitchen and home appliances, lighting and heating products, and insurance company-issued car monitoring devices that allow motorists to pay insurance only for the amount of driving they do.

Here are the top business-to-business and government applications for the IOT:

