Silicon Valley And Legacy Payment Companies Are Locked In A Battle To Control The Store Register

BII Mobile solutions may be cannibalising sales of traditional payment hardware

Silicon Valley is gunning for the market controlled by traditional payment terminals, the clunky countertop systems still in use at retailers everywhere.

Startups and tech companies like Amazon and PayPal are creating a new crop of solutions, including mobile payment hardware, credit card readers that attach to smartphones and tablets, as well as merchant-side payment apps.

In a second quarter 2014 payments market report, BI Intelligence takes an in-depth look at the global payment terminal market. We examine which regions are driving growth and how market share is shaping up in different regions. We also take a look at the three ways mobile technology could eventually kill the legacy business for “countertop checkout terminals,” and assess the threat from mobile and software-based solutions.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

In full, the report:

