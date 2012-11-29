If You're Going To College, You Must See This Chart Of Tuition Growth Vs. Wage Growth

This is a great chart from Citi (just tweeted by Tracy Alloway) that says a lot about why people are worried about student debt.



Photo: Citi

The New York Fed reported yesterday that student debt loads have now hit $956 billion, up $42 billion from last quarter.

