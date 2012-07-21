CHART: The Boom In Bank Complexity Since 1990

The NY Fed’s Liberty Street Economics’ blog has been running a series on the evolution of banks.



The latest post takes a look at recent changes in bank structure. What’s particularly striking is the enormous growth in the complexity of banks. The largest banks consist of a few divisions that are traditional depository institutions, but include thousands of subsidiaries that control most of their assets.

This chart shows the growth in the number of subsidiaries since 1990 for the 50 largest bank holding companies (BHCs) in the United States, number 1 being the largest BHC at each time and so on:

Photo: Liberty Street Economics

Read the full post at Liberty Street Economics

