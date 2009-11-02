At 3.5% Growth, Economy Won't Recover Until President Palin's Second Term

…If we take 3rd quarter growth to be more or less equivalent to average Clinton-era growth, even after 8 years of growth at that rate we’d only expect unemployment to have fallen from the current 9.8% to a still uncomfortably high 6.3%.



It would take us around a decade to reach more or less full employment. As I said in my previous post, that’s well into President Palin’s second term…

