'Grown Ups 2' May Be Adam Sandler's Worst Film Yet

“Grown Ups 2” may be Adam Sandler’s worst movie to date.

So far, after 21 reviews, no critic has given the film a decent rating.

It’s currently sitting at zero per cent on film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

This isn’t a surprise for a Sandler flick.

A look back at his movies from the past five years show have his films averaging at a 25% score on the site.

His last film to receive a 0% was “Bucky Larson: Born to be a Star” of which Sandler wrote the screenplay.

The negative reviews haven’t affected the performance of Sandler’s films at the box office for the most part..

The actor is still a large audience draw.

Despite 2011’s “Jack and Jillsweeping the Razzie Awards, it went on to make a total of $149.7 million worldwide.

Many of his other films still gross more than $100 million. With the added star power of Chris Rock, Kevin James, Rob Schneider, and David Spade, 2010’s “Grown Ups” ended up making $271 million worldwide.

Sandler’s most recent live-action film, “That’s My Boy,” featuring Andy Samberg didn’t fare as well earning just $57.7 million at theatres. 

As of Thursday morning, “Grown Ups 2” has been accounting for 21% of all ticket sales on Fandango.

The sequel sees the crew — minus Schneider — regroup on their kids’ final day of school before the summer.

BoxOffice.com currently has the film earning $47 million opening weekend.

The original film opened to $40.5 million.

