A growing number of British workers are quitting their jobs due to 'boredom and frustration'

LONDON — Job boredom and frustration are the biggest drivers behind a big increase in UK staff turnover over the past three years, according to a new report.

Research by recruitment firm Robert Half found that 36% of HR directors reported a rise in the number of people leaving their jobs over the past three years.

It found that boredom and frustration (35%) was the most common reason, followed by poor work/balance (31%) and stagnant career prospects (30%).

The proportion of people leaving because of boredom rose significantly among large businesses, where a total of 42% HR directors described it as the main reason for staff turnover in their office.

Here’s a full breakdown of respondents that listed boredom as a key reason for staff turnover:

Total respondents: 35%

Large businesses: 42%

Medium businesses: 35%

Small businesses: 27%

The UK has a chronic and well-documented productivity problem. Chancellor Philip Hammond claimed in June that it takes four days for a German worker to complete the same amount of work that a UK worker completes in five, which means British people are working longer hours for less pay than many of their European counterparts.

Tackling boredom and increasing staff retention would likely have the effect of driving up productivity.

“At a time where the labour market is very competitive and highly-skilled employees are in short supply, organisations need to ensure they look after their staff. With the productivity agenda a high priority for business leaders, considering employee happiness and well-being will promote loyalty,” said Phil Sheridan, managing director at Robert Half UK.

“Losing staff because they feel unhappy and unmotivated can be avoided if businesses develop a strategy which incorporates staff well-being initiatives alongside career planning and, above all, nurtures a positive company culture.”

