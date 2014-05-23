Here Are The Fastest Growing And Fastest Shrinking Cities In America

American cities are always changing, with some regions booming and others declining.

The U.S. Census just released estimates of the 2013 population and recent population change for every city in the country with at least 50,000 residents. We used this to make maps of the fastest growing and fastest shrinking cities.

Here are the twelve cities that grew at least 4.0% between 2012 and 2013:

The fastest growing cities are predominantly in the South and West, with five of the twelve cities that grew by at least 4% in Texas alone.

And here are the ten cities that shrank by at least 1.0%:

The cities that shrank are a bit more spread out. The rust belt cities of Detroit and Youngstown continued their steady declines, while a number of cities in the deep south lost people.

