Grow Up, Guys: A Startup Office In San Francisco Is Throwing A 'Hackers And Hookers' Party

You remember how in college the really awful frats would throw parties like “Golf Pros and Tennis Hos” or just “pimps and hos”?

Well, “a member based community center” in San Francisco called Hacker Hideout is throwing a party just like that for Halloween.

(Hacker Hideout is one of those co-working things where a bunch of startups share office space.)

They’re calling it “Hackers & Hookers” and describing it as a “costume party” for “Techies & Entrepreneurs.” It advertises, “Beer. Dance Floor. Shot Bar. Food Truck. Girls.”

“Girls”? It’s stuff like this that gives credence to the idea that the technology industry is full of sexist men.

Women can’t be hackers? They have to be hookers, women who sell sex?

Gross. Grow up guys.

Here’s the invite:

