The Military Says The Marines With This Nazi-Like Flag Were Just Being Naive

Photo: AP Video

SS insignia on a German soldier from WW II

Photo: AP Video

A German WW II helmet with the SS logo

Photo: AP Video

This photo showing Marine scout snipers posing with an American flag, and one of their own design that strongly resembles the Nazi “SS” insignia, began making the rounds yesterday.Originally posted to a Florida firearms blog, the photo dates from September 2010 and immediately caused a furor when it became public.



Despite a huge public outcry from Jewish organisations demanding these Marines be held accountable for anti-semitism, both the President and the Marine Corps say they will not investigate and will not discipline those involved.

Officials say the likeness was a coincidence, a result of naivete among the Marines.

The Associated Press reports Rabbi Marvin Hier, founder of Los Angeles’ Simon Weisenthal centre, says he doesn’t think it was an unintentional and insists the public be informed of what happened.

Weisenthal said in a statement that the Marines desecrated the memory of the 200,000 American soldiers who died fighting the Germans in World War II.

Scout snipers are a tight-knit team, highly skilled and highly trained Marines who provide close reconnaissance and surveillance as well as targeting specific enemy troops.

Their mission is nearly identical to that of a U.S. Army sniper.

Marine scout sniper training is intense and the program is considered by many the best sniper program in the world.

The SS, short for Schutzstaffel, was a paramilitary organisation serving under Hitler that was responsible for many of the most hideous atrocities committed during the reign of the Third Reich. Its members served as Hitler’s personal guards, and were the primary organisation the carried out the Holocaust which killed six million European Jews.

Below is an AP video on the story.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.