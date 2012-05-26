Groupon's Take Increases — And What It Means For Daily Deals

Business Insider Intelligence is a new research and analysis service for real-time insight and intelligence about the Internet industry. The product is currently in beta. For more information, and to sign up for a free 30-day trial, click here.



Groupon reported surprisingly good financial results last week and it looks it is keeping more money from every deal, according to Yipit. While the “take rate” only increased slightly, it goes against the common notion that competition would put pressure on Groupon’s margins, indicating that barriers to entry are higher than previously thought.

As we discuss in our report about the daily deals business today, Groupon’s results gave us a few other key insights into the industry:

Yes, daily deals is a real business that can be profitable

Despite initial doubts, there are high barriers-to-entry and scale

Daily deals is a winner-take-most business that can only sustain a few large players

Click here to read our report on the daily deals business →

Photo: Yipit

Feedback? Questions? Send us an email

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.