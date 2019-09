Update: The stock is down 15% now, trading as low as $20.03.



Original: In a just barely down market, Groupon’s shares are tanking.

The stock is off 12% as of this writing, and we’re not really sure what’s causing the move. It’s trading at $20.70, which is almost exactly what it was priced at for its IPO.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.