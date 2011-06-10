Groupon's REAL Revenue Last Quarter Was Not $645 Million

Photo: Flickr/Hubert Burda Media

There has been a consistent error in the reporting on Groupon’s financial performance: Its real revenue is nothing like the number that’s tossed around by most news organisations (including us).Conor Sen at Minyanville points out that Groupon’s often cited $645 million in revenue for the first three months of this year is gross revenue. As in, that’s all the money Groupon takes in from deals.



Of that, it keeps $270 million, which is Groupon’s net revenue number.

So, Groupon’s net revenue for the year will be something like $1.2 billion or more. Still impressive, but considerably less than what people are expecting.

