Groupon's Rank And File Couldn't Stand The Departing COO

Groupon’s COO Margo Georgiadis is headed back to Google after just five months.



That’s a short time period, but it’s really not a surprise.

Georgiadis is the second COO to leave in a rapid span, but she failed to fix any of the problems.

Reviews posted on Glassdoor.com during the last month hint at the upper management chaos:

“New Management ( VP of Sales and sales managers) approx. 2 months ago. Ever since then it has been awful. They micromanage you, expect you to work 10+ hours a day and on Saturdays!!!”

This used to be a fun, work hard-play hard place and the culture supported creativity and relationships. Now its about how many calls can you make, close deals – and nothing is ever good enough. No compliments ( Very LITTLE reward) even though you bust your butt to work for them.

“Fire the new senior management team. Bring back the old culture, the old attitudes and bring back the hard work + fun = $$ and happiness. Its all gone.”

“The new CFO, SVP have Managers have really messed things up. ( Yes some people will do better with fear tactics but most don’t) So have fun hiring more people – they soon will realise how awful it is and then you can start all over again.“



