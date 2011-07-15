Groupon Is Now Selling Boob Jobs

Perhaps to celebrate the French national holiday, Groupon’s deal of the day in Paris this morning is… a breast augmentation.



“New! Finally treat yourself to the chest of your dreams for 2,499 euros instead of 5,430 in a private plastic surgery clinic; pay in two installments,” the copy beckons. (In Europe, Groupon’s famously whimsical style is nowhere to be found.)

That’s 54% off. Three people have already bought the deal!

Photo: Screenshot

Today Is NOT Bastille Day →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.