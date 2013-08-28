People Are Going Nuts Over Groupon's $US10 Mystery Deal

Curiosity is proving to be a cash cow for daily deals giant Groupon.

For the second time this summer, the site is offering a $US10 mystery deal to tens of thousands of customers.

The catch: You won’t find out what you’ve scored until your goods show up on your doorstep.

According to the site, buyers will save 25-99% off of a randomly selected item. We reached out to a Groupon rep, who told us most of the deals are for middle of the road, everyday items like home goods or small electronics. However, a limited number of high value items are up for grabs.

When Groupon unveiled the deal for the first time last month, they were sold out by 11 a.m., Groupon’s Tim DeClaire told us. At the time, there were 8,000 items available. Groupon then added 3,000 additional items that were sold out within two hours.

Word apparently caught on fast. Launched again yesterday, Groupon’s Midsummer Mystery Deal #2 has drawn more than 25,000 hopefuls so far and counting. DeClaire couldn’t comment on how many items are available this time.

We’ve got to hand it to Groupon. Turning its basic formula into something of a lottery is certainly one way to distinguish itself from other daily deals out there — and a gimmick that is clearly paying off.

At least one college student walked away with an HP laptop during the first Mystery Deal promo.

Thanks @groupon! An hp laptop #mysterygroupon is just what this #brokeworkingstudent needs for her return to school! pic.twitter.com/ZjK8khKzIz

— Kari Fujii (@KariFujii) August 9, 2013

But don’t get your hopes up too high. Twitter user Sara wound up with a dozen bags of popcorn.

