Groupon stock spiked 23% on Friday.Why?
Ken Sena of Evercore Partners says shorts got squeezed on a “a swirl of speculative information and potentially false reports.”
Those reports were that…
…Andrew Mason was cancelling an appearence this week – implying a firing that shareholders covet
…and that Google was considering another acquisiton offer.
But Mason is going to speak at a conference called Mobile-Loco in San Francisco at 10am, and the Google report was just speculation from Bloomberg.
Sena writes: “We find no basis for these claims.”
