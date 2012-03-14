Groupon's Offering A $12,500 Deep Sea Voyage To The Titanic

Jill Krasny, Noelia de la Cruz

Photo: Groupon

Groupon just keeps getting weirder.Last month, it unveiled Clicky, its creepy discount wheel game, and now the site is running a Getaway deal for an exclusive ocean voyage to the Titanic. 

The one-person package includes roundtrip airfare to St. John’s Newfoundland, a 13-day exploration of the shipwreck in a deep sea vessel from July 26-August 8, and full hotel accommodations.

You’ll also get a DVD copy of the blockbuster film—signed by Leo impersonator Frank Lloyd Roberts. Awesome. 

Groupon pegs the package’s value at $59,680, but the site is practically giving this adventure away for $12,500—a 79 per cent discount! 

