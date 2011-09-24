Groupon's Departing COO Could Take Some VERY Valuable Info Back To Google With Her

Photo: abardwell via Flickr

Departing Groupon COO Margo Georgiadis probably learned a lot about Groupon’s business during the four and a half months she worked there.She was the Chief OPERATING Officer. In charge of daily operations.



Now she’s returning to Google — which has recently been on a spending spree to build out its own daily deals service, Google Offers, and has named local commerce one of its top priorities for this year.

Georgiadis isn’t working on Offers. Rather, she’s taking the job formerly held by Dennis Woodside (and before that, by current AOL CEO Tim Armstrong), overseeing American operations.

Plus, departing executives often have to sign non-compete and non-disclosure agreements that prevent them from working directly for a competitor.

Google had no comment whether that was the case here, and Groupon did not respond to requests for comment.

Still, Groupon has to be feeling a little bit burned.

Andrew Mason recently told employees that Google Offers wasn’t a worry: in a memo that was made public in a new SEC filing today, he said “Google Offers is small and not growing. In the three markets where we compete, we are 450% of their size.”

If that suddenly starts to change, this executive ping-pong could become a legal issue. It’s happened before — five years ago, Microsoft sued to stop Kai-Fu Lee from bringing information with him to Google.

