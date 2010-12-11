30-Year-Old CEO Who Turned Down $6 Billion From Google Goes On The Today Show

Jay Yarow
Andrew Mason on Today Show

Before he appeared on the Today show this morning, Groupon CEO Andrew Mason tweeted, “About to do TODAY show and beta test a new technique for dodging questions.”

While that was a funny line, it wasn’t a joke. He dodged almost every question thrown at him by Matt Lauer.

But, as usual, Mason was entertaining.

He was asked about the $6 billion offer from Google. He launched into a long winded story about being embarrassed about his middle name as a child. Lauer cut him off after a few minutes.

Later Lauer asked him what he wants to do with his “clout” as a hot shot young CEO of the digital world. Mason said, he wants to get more buildings to have the word “laser” in their name.

He then said, I don’t know, I can’t take that seriously, I feel like clout is something that builds up on your teeth.

And that was the end of the interview. Watch it:

