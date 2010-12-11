30-Year-Old CEO Who Turned Down $6 Billion From Google Goes On The Today Show

Before he appeared on the Today show this morning, Groupon CEO Andrew Mason tweeted, “About to do TODAY show and beta test a new technique for dodging questions.”



While that was a funny line, it wasn’t a joke. He dodged almost every question thrown at him by Matt Lauer.

But, as usual, Mason was entertaining.

He was asked about the $6 billion offer from Google. He launched into a long winded story about being embarrassed about his middle name as a child. Lauer cut him off after a few minutes.

Later Lauer asked him what he wants to do with his “clout” as a hot shot young CEO of the digital world. Mason said, he wants to get more buildings to have the word “laser” in their name.

He then said, I don’t know, I can’t take that seriously, I feel like clout is something that builds up on your teeth.

And that was the end of the interview. Watch it:



