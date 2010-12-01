Groupon's Board Has A Conference Call Tomorrow To Discuss Google Deal

Groupon’s board will have a conference call tomorrow to discuss Google’s $5+ billion offer for the company, the WSJ reports.



“There’s a lot of debate going on” among Groupon’s directors, a WSJ source says, as the company could also potentially raise a bunch more money from an investor, or pursue an IPO.

The WSJ also spoke to Groupon CEO Andrew Mason, who says that Groupon will launch new tools this week that let people buy more deals per day, and “dramatically increase” the number of merchants offering deals on the site every day.

Part of this is to launch the Groupon Store platform for merchants that it has been testing.

We met with Mason earlier this month, and he told us that Groupon is currently trying to figure out how it would change its business given its current assets, which include a huge userbase and a large roster of local merchants.

Groupon will also soon announce that it has bought another company, uBuyiBuy, for an undisclosed amount, the WSJ says. This will reportedly help Groupon launch its deals in Hong Kong, Singapore, the Philippines and Taiwan.

Click here for a photo tour of Groupon’s Chicago HQ — the wackiest startup we’ve ever visited →

