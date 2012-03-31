Groupon's Auditor Just Filed A 'Statement Of Material Weakness' To SEC – Here's What That Means

Andrew Mason

Amid news that Groupon had to revise its Q4 earnings due to higher than expected number of refunds, there’s also this: Groupon’s auditor, Ernst & Young, just filed a “statement of material weakness” to the SEC.What’s that mean?



According to Investopedia:

A material weakness, when reported by an auditor, simply suggests that a misstatement could occur. If a material weakness remains undetected and unresolved, a material misstatement could eventually occur in a company’s financial statements, which would have a tangible effect on a company’s valuation. For example, a $100 million overstatement in revenue would be a material misstatement for a company generating sales of $500 million annually.

Our best translation: Ernst & Young is covering its arse, telling the SEC not to hold it responsible for Groupon accounting errors going forward.

Who can blame them? Groupon has a history of weird accounting. It used to call itself profitable, booking marketing expenses as a capitol cost. It also had a funny way of counting its revenues for a while. Now there’s today’s news.

