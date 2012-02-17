Groupon's Andrew Mason: We Were 'Toughened Up' By Quiet Period

Life hasn’t changed much for Groupon CEO Andrew Mason since the company went public last year.



“It’s a lot like being a private company except I have to do this once a quarter. I have to do earnings calls.”

Mason was talking at the Goldman Sachs Technology conference in San Francisco this morning.

He continued, “The most culturally disruptive part was the quiet period after S-1. That was a good learning experience for the company, good preparation for the inherent volatility of the stock market. I think we were toughened up during the quiet period, now we’re back to business as usual.”

Groupon had to file several amendments to its S-1 after critics questioned its accounting policies, and as Mason and other officers made some comments about the business which were leaked to the press.

Mason also took a shot at the many Groupon imitators out there:

What we’ve seen clearly is lot of people saw there were low barriers to entry. It doesn’t take much to set up a basic site and get 1 or 2 merchants to sign up. But they’re finding that scaling the business and having success is quite difficult….It’s hard for us to do it as full time job, I can’t imagine having an existing business and trying to do as side project.

