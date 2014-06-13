Groupon, Yelp Surge After Priceline Buys OpenTable

Shares of Groupon and Yelp are both higher in pre-market trade after Priceline struck a deal to acquire OpenTable for $US2.6 billion, or $US103 per share.

Groupon shares are up about 5% while shares of Yelp are up 9%.

Online food ordering service GrubHub is also up 8.5% in pre-market trade.

Shares of OpenTable are currently halted for trade, but trading in the shares is expected to resume at 8:30 am ET.

Groupon, the marketplace for retailers to offer discounts and coupons, and Yelp, the online review service, are OpenTable peers in the online consumer services space.

eBay, which owns the online payment service PayPal, is also higher, up about 0.7%, following the deal.

Its an interesting deal for Priceline, which is an online travel agency. Following the deal, CNBC’s Julia Boorstin noted that TripAdvisor, Priceline’s peer in the online travel agency space, last month bought a French restaurant booking service lafourchette.

More to come …

