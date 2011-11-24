12 Of The Worst-Performing IPOs Of The Year

Photo: NASDAQ

Groupon’s initial rally is now history. The stock closed at $26.11 on the day of its IPO and traded higher for a few days, but has plummeted to $17.24 per share today.

Other companies that were heavily oversubscribed at the time of their IPO have also suffered similar fates. We’ve compiled a list of 12 companies with over $1 billion market cap, that have tumbled since their IPO.NOTE: Most investors are unable to get an IPO at the offer price. As such, we rank the IPOs to-date performance based on the closing price on the first trading day. The list includes only U.S. companies with a current market-cap of $1 billion and over.





