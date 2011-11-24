12 Of The Worst-Performing IPOs Of The Year

Photo: NASDAQ
Groupon’s initial rally is now history. The stock closed at $26.11 on the day of its IPO and traded higher for a few days, but has plummeted to $17.24 per share today.
Other companies that were heavily oversubscribed at the time of their IPO have also suffered similar fates. We’ve compiled a list of 12 companies with over $1 billion market cap, that have tumbled since their IPO.NOTE: Most investors are unable to get an IPO at the offer price. As such, we rank the IPOs to-date performance based on the closing price on the first trading day. The list includes only U.S. companies with a current market-cap of $1 billion and over.
Return since IPO: -8.44%
Closing price on IPO: $31.05 per share
Market Cap: $23.01 billion
Kinder Morgan Inc. first listed on the NYSE on February 11, 2011.
Return since IPO: -9.34%
Closing price on IPO: $21.33 per share
Market Cap: $6.37 billion
Vehicle components manufacturer, Delphi Automotive, first listed on the NYSE on November 17, 2011
Return since IPO: -10.16%
Closing price on IPO: $27.85 per share
Market Cap: $3 billion
Founded in 1950, Dunkin' Brands is a holding company that runs several chains of fast-food restaurants. The company listed on the NASDAQ on July 27, 2011.
Return since IPO: -21.04%
Closing price on IPO: $27.95 per share
Market Cap: $2.22 billion
Air Lease Corporation is an aircraft leasing company that is also pursuing opportunities in the banking sector and capital markets. It began trading on April 20, 2011.
Return since IPO: -24.53%
Closing price on IPO: $31.02 per share
Market Cap: $10.22 billion
HCA Holdings Inc. is a non-governmental hospital operator in the U.S. it was first listed on March, 10 2011.
Return since IPO: -27.29%
Closing price on IPO: $28.40 per share
Market Cap: $2.01 billion
BankUnited Inc. is a Florida-based savings and loan holding company and it first listed on the NYSE on January 28, 2011.
Return since IPO: -29.44%
Closing price on IPO: $94.25 per share
Market Cap: $6.41 billion
Business networking site Linkedin first listed on the NYSE on May 19, 2011. The site had 33.9 million unique visitors in June 2011.
Return since IPO: -34.01%
Closing price on IPO: $26.11 per share
Market Cap: $10.98 billion
Daily deal website Groupon listed on the NASDAQ on November 4, 2011.
Return since IPO: -36.28%
Closing price on IPO: $18.33 per share
Market Cap: $2.87 billion
Embedded processing semiconductors and solutions provider Freescale Semiconductor Holdings Ltd. first listed on the NYSE on May 26, 2011.
Return since IPO: -37.80%
Closing price on IPO: $17.68 per share
Market Cap: $1.39 billion
Apollo Global Management LLC is a global alternative asset manager for pension funds, individual and institutional investors.
Return since IPO: -39.21%
Closing price on IPO: $17.42 per share
Market Cap: $1.71 billion
Automated music recommendation company Pandora, which emerged from the Music Genome Project, first listed on the NYSE on June 15, 2011
Return since IPO: -50.78%
Closing price on IPO: $18.24 per share
Market Cap: $4.9 billion
Independent oil and gas exploration and production company Kosmos Energy began trading on May 13, 2011.
