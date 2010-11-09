Groupon Wants To Raise Money At A $3 Billion Valuation

Hot ecommerce site Groupon is working on raising money at a $3 billion valuation, Bloomberg reports.



The money would be used to expand into more cities, and hire more employees.

It might also want the money to fend off an acquisition from Yahoo, Google, or Amazon. Alternately, it might want the money to raise the price of an acquisition.

In April, Groupon raised $135 million from DST at a $1 billion valuation.

See Also: Even At $1 Billion, Groupon Is Undervalued

