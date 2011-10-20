Groupon's IPO Valuation Slashed To $12 Billion

Photo: Groupon
When Groupon hits the road next week to sell its IPO, the company will be offering 10% of its stock at a $12 billion valuation, Dealbook reports.A $12 billion valuation is pretty good, but Groupon was initially dreaming of a $30 billion valuation. After a number of gaffes, and ugly numbers the valuation was slashed.
Even at $12 billion, it’s probably overpriced. Our Digital 100 analysis valued Groupon at $10 billion.
