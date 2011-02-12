Groupon Users Furious About Thursday's Deal

Groupon users are up in arms about a deal with FTD that was supposed to offer half off on $40 worth of flowers.



More than 3,000 people bought the deal, which directed them to a special Web page at ftd.com/groupon. Prices on that page were marked up so much that users didn’t get any actual discount through the deal. Some customers were also upset that deliveries couldn’t be made by Valentine’s day on Monday.

In response to the outrage, Groupon closed the deal a day early and convinced FTD to change its terms so that the coupon could be combined with other discounts on the site. If customers already bought an item that FTD discounted elsewhere on the site, FTD will refund the difference on their credit cards

FTD set up a special phone line for Groupon customers to complain at 855-645-6214 and Groupon customers can mail [email protected] for a refund as well.

