Take Our Photo Tour Of Groupon, Where They're Quickly Becoming Billionaires

Groupon has held talks with banks about an IPO that could value the company as much as $25 billion, Bloomberg reported early this morning.
That suggests that the stakes held by some of Groupon’s founders and investors could be worth $1 billion or more. Early Groupon investor Eric Lefkofsky just made Forbes’ latest billionaires list, for example.
So, what’s it like to work at Groupon? We visited the company for a photo tour late last November, just as the reports broke that it was considering a $6 billion buyout offer from Google.
Since then, Groupon has continued to grow, so things have probably changed a bit since our visit. But if you haven’t taken our tour yet, now’s a good time to check it out.
We start on the sixth floor of 600 W. Chicago Ave., west of Chicago's downtown, in an old Montgomery Ward building
Since we last visited, Groupon has moved its main office into a new floor of the building, complete with fancy frosted glass logos
There's Groupon cofounder and CEO Andrew Mason's recent Forbes cover in the middle, surrounded by magazine covers of famous dotcom meltdowns, like MySpace, Netscape, and AOL. This is how Mason keeps himself grounded.
We're greeted by Dani Hurt, who guards a book where every job applicant supposedly has to draw a self-portrait. (We didn't find out about this until later!) Note the Groupon cat logo behind her.
We join up with our tour guide, Groupon marketing and communications manager Julie Mossler, who is posing here with some artwork she picked up at Goodwill.
Here's a batch of new Groupon editorial workers. To make up for the fact that they don't have much space right now, they have movies on all the time on that big-screen TV.
Across the river is a Chicago Tribune building, a big brick reminder of the newspaper classified industry that Groupon is helping to disrupt
Patti Cella is a sales rep for Minneapolis and was the first person to take maternity leave at Groupon
Josh Petuchowski, sales rep for Albany, closes a huge deal for waxing (that's what Groupon is all about, right?)
Woman riding a bird with sword in the air: Groupon's first try at a logo. (A joke, of course). The idea was to create a logo that was the least usable as possible for a business. (The pink sweater was only added later. You can figure out what was there before.)
Groupon's wall of headshots: Many of the customer service reps are improv actors, which is actually good training, because it encourages quick thinking and positive responses
Employees tried to randomly guess how many Groupons for Gap the company would sell -- it came in at 441,000. Groupon says the winner was undetermined because they started erasing guesses so people could guess how many guesses would be written down.
Lastly, here's the fort, guarding part of the tech team that's working on top-secret projects, and Andrew Mason's desk
In the rafters: A photo of Mason from college, brought in and hung up to celebrate his 30th birthday this past fall. Mason was reportedly mortified.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.