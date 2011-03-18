Take Our Photo Tour Of Groupon, Where They're Quickly Becoming Billionaires

Groupon has held talks with banks about an IPO that could value the company as much as $25 billion, Bloomberg reported early this morning.



That suggests that the stakes held by some of Groupon’s founders and investors could be worth $1 billion or more. Early Groupon investor Eric Lefkofsky just made Forbes’ latest billionaires list, for example.

So, what’s it like to work at Groupon? We visited the company for a photo tour late last November, just as the reports broke that it was considering a $6 billion buyout offer from Google.

Since then, Groupon has continued to grow, so things have probably changed a bit since our visit. But if you haven’t taken our tour yet, now’s a good time to check it out.

