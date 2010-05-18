Groupon To Buy Foursquare (If We Can Negotiate The Deal Over Twitter)

Groupon is really just a fancy way for local businesses to distribute coupons to new costumers.



Not-so-cash-rich mobile app Foursquare is really just a fancy way for local businesses to distribute coupons to their most loyal costumers.

Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley is reportedly looking to sell the company. Groupon just got lots of cash from a DST investment.

So, hey, shouldn’t the two companies merge? We tossed out the idea on Twitter over the weekend:

And guess what? Groupon CEO Andrew Mason (@andrewmason) saw our tweet. Here’s how he replied:

So, Foursquare cofounder and CEO Dennis (@Dens) Crowley, can we get this deal done or not? Hit me on up on Twitter (@nichcarlson) and I won’t even ask for a finder’s fee. (Just the exclusive.)

