And Down Goes Groupon

After another bad earnings report, Groupon is getting crushed. It might be time to find a new CEO, or just figure out something else, because the current structure just isn’t working.
Produced by Robert Libetti
Don’t Miss:
New York’s Tech Superstars Tell Us Their Predictions For 2013
The Top People In New York Tech Tell Us Who Their Tech Heroes Are
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.