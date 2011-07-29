GROUPON SURVEY RESULTS: More Than 50% Of Groupon's Business Customers Do Not Want To Issue Groupons Again

'Groupon worked great for our client because there is no variable cost for tanning salons besides electrical. Groupon is ideal for fixed cost businesses. Unfortunately, those are a tiny minority.'

'A lot of our regular customers saw the groupon and bought it. We did get some new customers but they tend to only do the offer and they did not buy anything else. So in some ways it was a success in that we got our name out there but in others it was not because it did not bring in the kind of customer that we want.'

'I was happy with how many Groupons we sold. I was unhappy with how many had been forecasted by our team and the Groupon team. We are a national company and did a Groupon on 3 markets (columbus, oh San Francisco and Lexington ). They wanted us to do more and more but we held off so we could see the numbers which wouldn't be for 6+ months. I would recommend Groupon I local businesses that need to increase their customer base and have face to face interaction where they can upsell the customer. With Company Name being just an online company, it was hard for us upsell and keep our new customer base. Since our industry is the grocery industry we attracted a lot of coupon clippers especially in Lexington where we sold 2400+ in one day.'



'Massive increase in visits to our web site, decent sell through. Groupon was very good to work with.'

'Retailers need to understand the purpose of groupon, its not to make money, its to get the word out about your business and obtain a mailing list. Also, being busy is the best way to attract more customers, when the groupon hit, our restaurant was full for weeks, combined with other promotions and good employee customer service and product delivery it was a success'